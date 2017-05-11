Kendrick Lamar, Los Angeles Thank Paul Pierce With Awesome Tribute Video

Share this:

After a brilliant 19-year career, it was fitting Paul Pierce ended his time in the NBA in Los Angeles.

Pierce was born and raised in Oakland before moving to Inglewood, Calif. The 10-time All-Star is one of the best basketball players to come out of the L.A. area.

In honor of Pierce’s brilliant career, the Clippers released a terrific tribute video narrated by Los Angeles-based rapper Kendrick Lamar.

You can check out the video below.

Though he hails from the West Coast, it’s safe to say “The Truth” will be missed by NBA fans nationwide.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images