Kendrick Perkins Claims Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook ‘Back On Talking Terms’

We might never know if Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook had a legitimate feud after KD left the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer and joined the Golden State Warriors as a free agent. We do know, however, that both players are talking to each other again.

Kendrick Perkins provided this update on the situation during Monday night’s TNT broadcast of the 2017 NBA playoffs. He said Durant and Westbrook are on “talking terms” again.

Kendrick Perkins casually letting hoops world know that Kevin Durant & Russell Westbrook are back on speaking terms pic.twitter.com/H5dFmLTleA — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) May 9, 2017

Perkins also shared an interesting thought on Durant’s future, saying, “I wouldn’t be surprised, if KD makes a little run, I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes back to Oklahoma. Because in my opinion, I don’t think Russ is going nowhere. He’s that type of guy.”

Durant returning to the Thunder certainly isn’t an outlandish thought. LeBron James went back to the Cleveland Cavaliers a few years after he broke their fans’ hearts by bolting to South Beach in 2010 to join the Miami Heat.

If Durant ever does entertain the idea of going back to OKC, it would be helpful if his relationship with Westbrook — if Russell still is there at the time — is as strong as possible.

