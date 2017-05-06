Kentucky Derby 2017 Live Results, Analysis and Highlights From Churchill Downs

Share this:

The 2017 Kentucky Derby lived up to the billing Saturday as Always Dreaming took home the prize.

The co-favorite closed at 9/2 odds and overtook State Of Honor with a 1/2 mile left to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

There was a ton of excitement surrounding Churchill Downs and as usual, a host of celebrities are in attendance at the prestigious race.

Follow our Derby live blog below for race results, weather updates and highlights from the most prestigious race in horse racing.

7:08 p.m. ET: Here are the payouts for the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby payouts pic.twitter.com/oAnkm0Em9v — Lee K. Howard (@HowardWKYT) May 6, 2017

7: 02 p.m. ET: Here’s a replay of the race.

6:53: Always Dreaming has won the Kentucky Derby.

6: 53: Always Dreaming takes the lead.

6: 52: State Of Honor has the early lead.

6:51: And we’re off.

6: 51 p.m. ET: We are moments away from race time.

6:37 p.m. ET: The riders are on their horses.

6:33 p.m. ET: Let’s meet the jockeys for today’s race.

6:31 p.m. ET: Bold choice.

It's Post Time ⏰ We're picking Horse on a Treadmill to win @KentuckyDerby (again)! #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/vCpn8fH5x4 — VT Football (@VT_Football) May 6, 2017

6:26 p.m. ET: The walk to the paddock has been made.

Here's a 1-minute time lapse of all the @KentuckyDerby horses in the legendary walkover to the paddock with their owners and trainers. pic.twitter.com/II8xG4ePEl — Jason Hiner (@jasonhiner) May 6, 2017

6:22 p.m. ET: Bob Neumeier picks Always Dreaming, and Eddie Olcyzk picks McCracken. We are about 30 minutes away from the race.

6: 21 p.m. ET: NBC analysts Jerry Bailey, Carolyn Manno and Randy Moss pick Irish War Cry, while Donna Brothers and Kenny Rice pick Classic Empire.

6:08 p.m. ET: A lot of money has come in on Patch the one-eyed horse.

The sentimental money on Patch has really come in. He’s 12-1. Should be 35 or 40-1 on his form. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 6, 2017

6:07 p.m. ET: The track looks a little muddy after the midday storm.

There is nothing in the world like the Run for the Roses. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/XxGs9clKg2 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 6, 2017

5:50 p.m. ET: Not a bad crowd, right?

Churchill announces Derby Day attendance at 158,070 — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 6, 2017

5:41 p.m. ET: One of these horses will win the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Which one will it be?

Take a good look at these faces. By the end of the day, one of them will be your #KyDerby champion… 📸: @CoadyPhoto pic.twitter.com/kTrjnqdHZY — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 6, 2017

5:38 p.m. ET: Latest odds from OddsShark:

Always Dreaming +450

Classic Empire +500

McCraken +600

Irish War Cry +600

Gunnevera +900

Hence +1600

Tapwrit +1600

Gormley +1800

Girvin +2000

Looking At Lee +2200

Thunder Snow +2200

Practical Joke +2200

Patch +2500

Irap +2800

Battle of Midway +2800

Sonneteer +3300

J. Boys Echo +3300

Fast and Accurate +4000

Untrapped +5000

State of Honor +5000

5:31 p.m. ET: Jimmy Fallon predicts the winner with help from some furry friends.

5:25 p.m. ET: The sun is out.

The sun is out again at Churchill Downs. Less than two hours to the #KyDerby @NBCSN @NBCSports pic.twitter.com/Ixl7wo2M6s — Larry Collmus (@larrycollmus) May 6, 2017

5:15 p.m. ET: Harry Connick Jr. sings the national anthem at Churchill Downs.

