Kentucky Derby 2017 Live Results, Analysis and Highlights From Churchill Downs

The 2017 Kentucky Derby lived up to the billing Saturday as Always Dreaming took home the prize.
The co-favorite closed at 9/2 odds and overtook State Of Honor with a 1/2 mile left to win the first leg of the Triple Crown.
There was a ton of excitement surrounding Churchill Downs and as usual, a host of celebrities are in attendance at the prestigious race.
7:08 p.m. ET: Here are the payouts for the 143rd Kentucky Derby.
7: 02 p.m. ET: Here’s a replay of the race.
6:53: Always Dreaming has won the Kentucky Derby.
6: 53: Always Dreaming takes the lead.
6: 52: State Of Honor has the early lead.
6:51: And we’re off.
6: 51 p.m. ET: We are moments away from race time.
6:37 p.m. ET: The riders are on their horses.
6:33 p.m. ET: Let’s meet the jockeys for today’s race.
6:31 p.m. ET: Bold choice.
6:26 p.m. ET: The walk to the paddock has been made.
6:22 p.m. ET: Bob Neumeier picks Always Dreaming, and Eddie Olcyzk picks McCracken. We are about 30 minutes away from the race.
6: 21 p.m. ET: NBC analysts Jerry Bailey, Carolyn Manno and Randy Moss pick Irish War Cry, while Donna Brothers and Kenny Rice pick Classic Empire.
6:08 p.m. ET: A lot of money has come in on Patch the one-eyed horse.
6:07 p.m. ET: The track looks a little muddy after the midday storm.
5:50 p.m. ET: Not a bad crowd, right?
5:41 p.m. ET: One of these horses will win the 2017 Kentucky Derby. Which one will it be?
5:38 p.m. ET: Latest odds from OddsShark:
Always Dreaming +450
Classic Empire +500
McCraken +600
Irish War Cry +600
Gunnevera +900
Hence +1600
Tapwrit +1600
Gormley +1800
Girvin +2000
Looking At Lee +2200
Thunder Snow +2200
Practical Joke +2200
Patch +2500
Irap +2800
Battle of Midway +2800
Sonneteer +3300
J. Boys Echo +3300
Fast and Accurate +4000
Untrapped +5000
State of Honor +5000
5:31 p.m. ET: Jimmy Fallon predicts the winner with help from some furry friends.
5:25 p.m. ET: The sun is out.
5:15 p.m. ET: Harry Connick Jr. sings the national anthem at Churchill Downs.
