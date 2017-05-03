Kentucky Derby 2017 Live Stream: Watch Post Position Draw Online

Share this:

Who will win the 143rd Kentucky Derby?

We won’t find that out until Saturday, but we’ll discover Wednesday which horse might have a leg up to enter the winner’s circle at Churchill Downs.

The starting position of each horse in the field will be solidified Wednesday morning in the post position draw, the first step before Saturday’s big race in Louisville.

Here’s how to watch the 2017 Kentucky Derby post position draw online.

When: Wednesday, May 3, at 11 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Facebook and Twitter

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images