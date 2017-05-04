Kentucky Derby 2017 Odds: Updated Betting Lines After Post Position Draw

Share this:

The post positions are in for the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby, which means all that’s left is the Run for the Roses itself.

Wednesday’s post draw did have an effect on betting lines, though. Classic Empire, running out of the No. 14 spot, moved past Always Dreaming (No. 5) as the new favorite to win Saturday’s race at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

Here are the latest odds for every horse in the field, courtesy of OddsShark.

Classic Empire: 17-4

Always Dreaming: 9-2

McCraken: 6-1

Irish War Cry: 6-1

Gunnevera: 12-1

Girvin: 16-1

Hence: 16-1

Irap: 18-1

Thunder Snow: 18-1

Gormley: 18-1

Battle of Midway: 20-1

Practical Joke: 25-1

Tapwrit: 28-1

J Boys Echo: 28-1

State of Honor: 33-1

Patch: 33-1

Looking at Lee: 33-1

Sonneteer: 40-1

Untrapped: 50-1

Fast and Accurate: 66-1

