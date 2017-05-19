Kevin Durant Is Surprised At All-NBA First Team Snub, Accepts Second-Team Spot

Share this:

Kevin Durant works to be the best, not one of the rest.

The Golden State Warriors forward told reporters Thursday he’s should have been named to the All-NBA First Team in 2016-17. But he also accepts others might have had a better season than him, namely LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard, who were the first-team forwards.

Kevin Durant on the All-NBA teams pic.twitter.com/SW1dhXwJH4 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 18, 2017

“It’s a lot of pressure, it’s hard to come up with those teams man,” Durant said. “So many players had great seasons. It’s kinda hard to put guys on the first, second, third team cause so many guys played well this year. (I’m) Just grateful to be a part of the list. Obviously I feel like I should be a first team player, but it is what it is. Just keep working, keep getting better, keep building the foundation I set 10 years ago.”

Durant, 28, was named to the All NBA Second Team for just the second time in his eight years in the NBA. He has previously earned five first-team honors and was the NBA MVP in 2013-14.

But Durant missed 20 games due to a knee sprain. His absence undoubtedly cost him votes in the All-NBA reckoning, but it’s tough to gauge how decisive it was given James’ and Leonard’s fantastic campaigns.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images