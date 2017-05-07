Kevin Durant, Rudy Gobert Scuffle In Fourth Quarter Of Warriors-Jazz Game 3

Share this:

Things got a little heated between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz on Saturday night during Game 3 of their NBA Western Conference semifinals series at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

During the fourth quarter, Jazz center Rudy Gobert elbowed Warriors star Kevin Durant in the side while trying to get post position. And Durant didn’t take kindly to that as he gave Gobert a double-forearm shove to the back.

The two players would have to be separated, and Durant was given a flagrant foul and a technical foul for the incident.

Here’s a look at the scuffle.

Warriors' Kevin Durant blasts Jazz's Rudy Gobert in the back pic.twitter.com/PMPVNmxCYW — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 7, 2017

This had been brewing for some time, as Durant had some NSFW language for Utah’s mascot earlier in the fourth quarter.

durant telling the jazz mascot to get the f*** off the court is better than anything else he's done tonight pic.twitter.com/bEVGa9xLei — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) May 7, 2017

The Warriors won Game 3 102-91 on the back of Durant’s 38-points, 13-rebound performance to take a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

