Kevin Love Connects With LeBron James On Incredible Outlet Pass In Game 3

Share this:

Tweet







Kevin Love had a first half to remember Sunday night at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward dazzled in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, drilling seven 3-pointers and posting 22 first-half points.

Love helped get his teammates involved, too, including this ridiculous outlet pass to LeBron James.

The Cavs seemingly can do no wrong on offense in this series, much to the Celtics’ chagrin.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images