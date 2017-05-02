Kevin Shattenkirk Saves Capitals With Overtime Goal In Game 3 Vs. Penguins

Share this:

Kevin Shattenkirk rescued the Washington Capitals after a monumental collapse Thursday night.

The veteran defenseman, who the Capitals acquired at the NHL trade deadline, scored the winning goal in overtime in Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kevin Shattenkirk wins it in OT, #Caps take Game 3 pic.twitter.com/cHVlCJe9PL — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) May 2, 2017

The Caps blew a 2-0 lead with less than two minutes remaining in regulation, but an early power play gave Washington a chance to leave the game with a much-needed win. Shattenkirk scored on the ensuing man advantage.

The Capitals now trail the series 2-1 with Game 4 of the series coming up Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

