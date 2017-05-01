Kimi Raikkonen Literaly Gives Valtteri Bottas Pat On Back For First F1 Win

Share this:

Given that Valtteri Bottas’ victory at Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix was his first Formula One win, he and his teammates understandably were excited. But it turns out drivers don’t have to be members of Mercedes-AMG Petronas to be proud of Bottas’ accomplishment.

After the race, Bottas was joined at a press conference by Scuderia Ferrari drivers Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen, who finished P2 and P3, respectively. Like Bottas, Raikkonen is one of only eight Finnish drivers to have competed in F1.

But until Sunday, Raikkonen was the only Fin on the paddock who has won an F1 race. Now, he and Bottas are two of five Fins ever to win a Grand Prix.

And as you’ll see below in a clip tweeted by F1 on Monday, Raikkonen had no problem welcoming Bottas to the exclusive club.

Only 8 Finns have ever raced in F1, @ValtteriBottas is the 5th to win a race 🇫🇮 That deserves a pat on the back… pic.twitter.com/80Bn8rda6V — Formula 1 (@F1) May 1, 2017

We’ll assume that means job well done.

Considering how competitive Mercedes and Ferrari likely are going to be this season, we probably won’t see much more good will between the two teams. Still, Bottas must be thrilled not only to get the monkey off his back, bust also off of Finland’s.

