Kobe Bryant Gets High School Class Out Of Taking Final With Retweet

Some high school kids in Indianapolis got out of taking their U.S. government final thanks to an unlikely source.

Ben Davis High School student William Pate made a deal with his teacher, Joseph Belser, that if Kobe Bryant retweeted Pate’s request to him, the class wouldn’t have to take its final exam. Pate even posted a photo of them shaking hands to Twitter on Thursday to make things official.

@kobebryant PLEASE IF YOU RETWEET THIS WE DONT HAVE TO TAKE THE FINAL PLEASE RT @kobebryant ‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/frr6MR9bZP — Lul Yoひngsta‼️ (@WilliamPate36) May 18, 2017

When Belser agreed to the deal, he likely thought he had pretty good odds of winning, considering the former Los Angeles Lakers star is one of the greatest NBA players of all time and has 11.5 million followers. However, Bryant did end up seeing the tweet and quote-tweeted it with a bit of a parental warning to Pate.

Hope you have an A in this class https://t.co/ABKeJSHPZc — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 18, 2017

Pate (obviously) was delighted.

Kobe Really Just Retweeted My Picture MAMABA THAT MAN 🤙🏾 — Lul Yoひngsta‼️ (@WilliamPate36) May 18, 2017

Now, there was some debate over whether a quote tweet counts as an actual retweet, but it seems Belser is holding up his end of the deal based on another tweet the student sent Friday.

My US Goverment Teacher Was Shocked & Amazed 😭😅💯 — Lul Yoひngsta‼️ (@WilliamPate36) May 19, 2017

h/t WXIN-TV

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images