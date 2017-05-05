Kyle Turris, Tanner Glass Fight In Crazy Rangers-Senators Game 4 Ending

Share this:

The end of Game 4 in the New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators second-round Stanley Cup playoff series was heated, to say the least.

Senators forward Kyle Turris tackled Rangers forward Tanner Glass in the final minute of the third period. The two then fought, as tempers flared at Madison Square Garden.

Other mini-scrums ensued, and when the dust settled, misconducts and injuries resulted in an Ottawa bench with plenty of seating room.

Ottawa bench by the end of Game 4. 5 guys left with penalties/ injuries. pic.twitter.com/JBJnIEflGy — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 5, 2017

Earlier in the period, Sens forward Bobby Ryan was ejected for an incident with Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi.

The Rangers won 4-1 to even the series at two games apiece. Game 5 is Saturday in Ottawa.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images