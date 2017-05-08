LaVar Ball Defends Expensive Price Of Lonzo Ball’s ‘Symbolic’ Sneakers

Share this:

Tweet







Lonzo Ball and the Big Baller Brand released their first signature shoe last week, but you’re going to have to break the bank to get your hands on a pair.

The ZO2’s are going for a whopping $495, which prompted a hilarious Twitter roasting of the wildly overpriced sneakers.

Speaking on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Monday, Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, defended the price of his son’s shoes in very typical LaVar Ball fashion.

“I expected this reaction,” LaVar Ball said, as transcribed by FOX Sports. “The fact that people are losing sight – they’re looking at the price tag and not understanding that Lonzo’s shoe is symbolic. That comes with a price tag.

“ZO2s mean something. That’s why the price tag is like that. That’s what the shoe’s worth.”

“Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe noted that even Michael Jordan would have difficulty commanding $100 for a pair of shoes, but LaVar Ball seems to believe “Air Jordan” isn’t in the same league as Lonzo.

“He (Jordan) ain’t Lonzo Ball… I’m going to tell you again, did (Jordan) have his own brand when he came in (the NBA)? New era, called the Ball Era,” LaVar Ball said.

And as far as the sales go, LaVar Ball says there have been “at least” 495 orders for the ZO2’s.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images