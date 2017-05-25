LaVar Ball Is Selling ‘Stay in Yo Lane’ Shirts Based On Kristine Leahy Incident

Share this:

Tweet







Just when you think LaVar Ball has reached peak obnoxiousness, he goes and outdoes himself.

The outspoken father of UCLA point guard Lonzo Ball recently came under fire for the disrespectful comments he made to FOX Sports 1’s Kristine Leahy on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd.”At one point Ball told Leahy to “stay in your lane,” and even made threatening comments toward the reporter. But he’s not going to apologize, in fact, he’s doing just the opposite.

As only Ball could do, he decided to try and make money off the situation by selling “Stay In Yo Lane” T-shirts on Big Baller Brand’s website.

He introduced his latest product with a tweet.

"STAY IN YO LANE!" Go to https://t.co/hqvuv4wISG to purchase pic.twitter.com/kmEEG3eTwd — Lavar Ball (@Lavarbigballer) May 25, 2017

But, of course, LaVar Ball didn’t stop there. Leahy criticized him for not marketing to women, so the shirt also is available in women’s sizes.

Did we mention the shirts are $60?

We can only imagine what shirts Ball will come up with after his shooting competition with Ice Cube.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images