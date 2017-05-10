LaVar Ball Makes Ridiculous Comparison Between Michael Jordan, Lonzo Ball

Share this:

Tweet







Lonzo Ball is projected to be picked in the top three of this year’s NBA draft, but he’s most likely not the next Michael Jordan.

But don’t tell his father that.

LaVar Ball, who’s no stranger to making preposterous statements, appeared on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” on Monday to defend the price of the ZO2’s, the signature shoe he created for his son through his Big Baller Brand. Co-host Shannon Sharpe asked Ball how he’s able to sell the shoes for $495 when Jordan never did, and his answer was, well — just read it for yourself.

“Because he ain’t Lonzo Ball, that’s why,” LaVar Ball said, per ESPN.com. “Did he have his own brand coming in? It’s a new era called the Ball era.”

Well, then.

Ball already told ESPN the sneakers are priced the way they are because he believes that’s what they’re worth, so it’s no surprise that he also already believes his son is a bigger deal than Jordan. Plus, it’s not his first dig at MJ, as one of the first things Ball made headlines for was saying he could beat Jordan in a game of 1-on-1 when he was in his prime.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images