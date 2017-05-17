LaVar Ball Makes It Clear He Doesn’t Want Celtics To Draft Lonzo Ball

Share this:

Tweet







If LaVar Ball has his way, the only green in his son Lonzo’s future will be the money he’ll earn after entering the NBA as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Boston Celtics own the No. 1 pick in next month’s draft after winning the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night. The Lakers, meanwhile, own the No. 2 pick, and LaVar Ball made it perfectly clear Wednesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” that he hopes the Celtics don’t take his son, allowing Los Angeles to snatch up the UCLA point guard.

"I hope the Celtics don't take Lonzo. Markelle Fultz is the perfect pick for them. He's the best player. Take him." — @Lavarbigballer pic.twitter.com/KHCspnD6wq — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 17, 2017

LaVar Ball hasn’t been shy about expressing his desire for Lonzo to land with the Lakers, suggesting all along that he was going to “speak it into existence.” The dream moved one step closer to becoming a reality Tuesday with the way the pingpong balls bounced, provided the Celtics don’t throw a wrench into the plans.

Most mock drafts have Boston selecting Washington’s Markelle Fultz at No. 1 and Los Angeles picking Lonzo Ball at No. 2. LaVar Ball even acknowledged Wednesday that his son only will work out for the Lakers leading up to the draft.

Maybe the Celtics should play some hardball just to screw with everyone.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images