LaVar Ball Thinks Lonzo Ball Doesn’t Need Advice From Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant is one of the best players in NBA history, but apparently he isn’t good enough to give advice to Lonzo Ball.

Speaking on the “Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ Show” on ESPN Radio 710 LA on Thursday, Lonzo’s father, LaVar Ball, explained that his son shouldn’t seek advice from the five-time NBA champion.

“I don’t need no advice from Kobe Bryant,” LaVar Ball said, as transcribed by ESPN. “I don’t need advice from Kobe Bryant. Zo’s got to play his game.

“If they’re at practice and he sees something and Lonzo listens to him or whatever, he’s good. … But it’s just not, ‘OK, I’m talking to Kobe, so now I’m going to be good.’ If Kobe sees something that Zo is doing, then go from there. But I’m not trying to pattern after nobody.”

Considering Bryant is one of the fiercest competitors basketball has ever seen, it would be wise of Lonzo Ball to pick his brain for any tips, especially if he winds up being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

And while Lonzo Ball might not benefit from advice from the Black Mamba, it appears Isaiah Thomas has. The Boston Celtics point guard has been in contact with Bryant since the early stages of the 2017 NBA playoffs. Thomas has thrived in the postseason and has helped the Celtics get within one win of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

