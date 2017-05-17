LeBron James, Cavaliers Will Try To Shake The Rust Off In Game 1 Vs. Celtics

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will open the Eastern Conference Finals at TD garden on Wednesday night.

The Cavaliers are preparing for their first game in 10 days after sweeping the Toronto Raptors on May 7th, and Cleveland see’s no advantage in having this much time off.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with LeBron James and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue, and you can hear what they had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images