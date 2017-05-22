LeBron James Gets Testy With Reporter After Game 3 Loss To Celtics

Share this:

LeBron James wasn’t pleased after his team’s Game 3 loss in the Eastern Conference finals Sunday night.

The Boston Celtics stunned James and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arean when Avery Bradley drilled a game-winning 3-point shot with 0.1 seconds remaining.

After the game, James got a little testy with a reporter who asked a question about what the Celtics did to bother James in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James snipes at a reporter after Game 3 loss: "You only ask questions when we lose… You always come around when we lose, I swear." pic.twitter.com/QoIdcbK021 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2017

Don’t cross the best player on the planet, especially after his team has blown a 21-point deficit in a playoff game.

James didn’t have it in Game 3 as he only scored 11 points and went 0-for-4 from the field with zero points and two turnovers in the final 16:31 of the game.

