LeBron James Met Teen Suffering From Terminal Cancer Prior To Cavs Vs. Celtics Game 3

Kyle Osborne now can cross a basketball-related item off his bucket list.
Osborne, a 19-year-old Albuquerque, N.M., resident who suffers from a rare and aggressive form of cancer, fulfilled one of his life’s goals last week when he met LeBron James prior to Game 3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics.
Osborne flew to Cleveland, attended the game and experienced some of the city’s finest activities thanks to a social-media campaign a physician’s assistant and his family launched last month.
Osborne also met TNT NBA analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
Osborne met James with the help of the Cleveland chapter of A Special Wish Foundation, which helps people suffering from life-threatening illnesses live their dreams.
“After meeting Kyle and his family, we knew we wanted to show them what Cleveland is all about,” A Special Wish Cleveland co-founder Jason Beudert told The Albuquerque Journal. “We wanted to show them the spirit of Cleveland.”
And what a spirit it is.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP