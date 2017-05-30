LeBron James Met Teen Suffering From Terminal Cancer Prior To Cavs Vs. Celtics Game 3

Share this:

Tweet







Kyle Osborne now can cross a basketball-related item off his bucket list.

Osborne, a 19-year-old Albuquerque, N.M., resident who suffers from a rare and aggressive form of cancer, fulfilled one of his life’s goals last week when he met LeBron James prior to Game 3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics.

Osborne flew to Cleveland, attended the game and experienced some of the city’s finest activities thanks to a social-media campaign a physician’s assistant and his family launched last month.

This is Kyle. He is 19 w/terminal cancer. His wish is to meet @KingJames before he dies. Please help us reach him by retweeting #KylesWish pic.twitter.com/8JY94b21Fe — Laura (@MiaowABQ) April 21, 2017

CLEVELAND THANK YOU!!!! WE DID IT!!!! KYLE MET LEBRON JAMES LAST NIGHT!!!! #KylesWish pic.twitter.com/NNgQ02kKQD — Vern Thompson (@VernThompson) May 22, 2017

Osborne also met TNT NBA analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.

Osborne met James with the help of the Cleveland chapter of A Special Wish Foundation, which helps people suffering from life-threatening illnesses live their dreams.

“After meeting Kyle and his family, we knew we wanted to show them what Cleveland is all about,” A Special Wish Cleveland co-founder Jason Beudert told The Albuquerque Journal. “We wanted to show them the spirit of Cleveland.”

And what a spirit it is.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images