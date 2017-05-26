LeBron James Set Another NBA Playoff Record Vs. Celtics (Besides Passing Michael Jordan)

Share this:

Here’s further evidence the Boston Celtics have seen enough of LeBron James in the NBA playoffs.

Not only did the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar pass Michael Jordan on Thursday to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the playoffs. James also set a record for most points scored by one player against one team in postseason history, with 979 according to SBNation’s Tim Cato.

James has faced the Celtics six times in the playoffs: in 2008; 2010; 2011; 2012; 2015 and 2017. His Cavs lost to Boston in 2008 and 2010, his Miami Heat teams beat the Celtics in 2011 and 2012, and he led Cleveland past his old foe again in 2015 and this year.

James was massively influential in all those series, as his point totals against Boston makes clear.

And we only expect that number to rise, with the Celtics expected to contend for Eastern Conference supremacy in the coming years and Cleveland favored to hold onto it as long as James is on the court.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images