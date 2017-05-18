LeBron James’ Slick Pass Leads To Cavs’ Alley-Oop In Game 1 Vs. Celtics

Share this:

BOSTON — LeBron James is one of the craftiest NBA players, and the Cleveland Cavaliers star had his skills on full display at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

In the second quarter of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, James evaded a high trap with a sweet pass, which led to flashy alley-oop from Kyrie Irving to Tristan Thompson.

When you trap high against Lebron, this is what happens. pic.twitter.com/gqs0E07Ak6 — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 18, 2017

In the Celtics’ defense, it’s not uncommon for James to leave his opponents scratching their head on defense.

