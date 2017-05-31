LeBron James Speaks About Race In America After L.A. Home Vandalized

Share this:

LeBron James has a powerful message. Will we listen?

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar’s Los Angeles home was vandalized with the n-word spray-painted on the front gate, as was first reported by TMZ Sports, which added the incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

When James was asked about the incident at Wednesday’s NBA Finals media availability, he spoke candidly about what happened and racism in America.

“It just goes to show that racism will always be part of the world, part of America, and hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day,” James said, as transcribed by The Comeback. “Even though it’s concealed most of the time, people will hide their faces and will say things about you, but when they see you they’ll smile in your face. It’s alive every day.

“… No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is, it’s tough, and we’ve got a long way to go for us as a society and for us as African-Americans until we feel equal in America. You know, but, my family is safe, and that’s what’s … that’s what’s important.”

You can hear James’ entire message in the video below.

LeBron James responds to the vandalism incident at his home pic.twitter.com/goMoicIIit — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 31, 2017

