LeBron James Suggests Warriors Might Not Be Best Team He’s Faced

LeBron James has faced a bevy of tough challenges over the course of his 14-year NBA career, and another one awaits in the 2017 NBA Finals.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are set to do battle in the Finals for a third consecutive season. The most glaring difference in this year’s go around, though, is the Warriors’ addition of Kevin Durant.

But despite Durant joining the Warriors, James isn’t willing to concede that Golden State is the greatest team he’s faced in his career.

“It’s probably up there,” James told reporters, as transcribed by FOX Sports. “I mean, it’s up there.”

While Golden State certainly is loaded, James noted just how tough of a challenge the San Antonio Spurs were in back-to-back NBA Finals matchups when he was with the Miami Heat.

“I’ve played against four Hall of Famers as well, too, with Manu (Ginobili), Kawhi (Leonard), Tony (Parker) and Timmy D (Tim Duncan) on the same team,” James said. “And if you add Pop (coach Gregg Popovich) in there, that’s five Hall of Famers.”

James also wasn’t quick to forget how big of an obstacle the Boston Celtics’ “Big Three” were in the Eastern Conference for a number of years.

“I’ve played against Ray (Allen), KG (Kevin Garnett), Paul (Pierce), (Rajon) Rondo and Doc (Rivers),” James said. “So, it’s going to be very challenging not only on me mentally, but on our ballclub and on our franchise.”

So while the Warriors might not be the greatest team James has faced in his career, they definitely won’t be a walk in the park.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images