LeBron James Wants To Own NBA Team One Day: ‘That’s My Next Thing’

Share this:

Tweet







By the look of things, LeBron James isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar still is the best basketball player in the world, and he’s four wins away from another NBA championship. But there will come a time when James steps away from the sport he continues to dominate, and it appears he already has a plan for that stage in his life — being an NBA owner.

“I will own a team someday,” James told Ken Berger of The Athletic, via Bleacher Report. “That’s my next thing. … Why do I want to own team? I think it’ll be cool. I’ll stay part of the game and still be able to put people in positions of power. I’ve always loved that, putting people in a position of power to feel like they can make a change and make things happen.”

But first, James has some work to do against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals — and presumably at least a few more years of dominating the league.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images