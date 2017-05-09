LeGarrette Blount, Patriots’ Julian Edelman Land On ‘NFL Top 100’ List

Share this:

Tweet







Running back LeGarrette Blount currently is unemployed despite being ranked by his peers as the 80th best player in the NFL.

Blount and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman were featured on this week’s episode of the “NFL Top 100” list. Blount was voted No. 80 by fellow NFL players while Edelman was ranked No. 71.

This is Blount’s first career appearance on the list. He carried the ball 299 times for 1,161 yards with 18 touchdowns in 2016. He had 35 carries for 109 yards with one touchdown in three postseason games. He’s currently an unrestricted free agent, and it seems unlikely the Patriots will re-sign him after adding running backs Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead over the offseason.

This is Edelman’s third appearance on the list. He was ranked 91st in 2015 and 87th in 2016. Edelman caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards with three touchdowns in 2016 and added 21 receptions for 342 yards with another touchdown in the playoffs.

Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler was ranked 99th last week while linebacker Dont’a Hightower landed at No. 94.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images