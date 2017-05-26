Lewis Hamilton Will Voice In-Car Command Assistant In ‘Cars 3’

Share this:

Racing fans are used to seeing Lewis Hamilton fly around the track, but the Formula One driver will get to show off another talent this summer.

Hamilton took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he’ll be voicing the role of a command assistant in “Cars 3.” The Instagram post provided a sneak peek of his character, as well as some other things to look forward to in the summer blockbuster.

Hamilton hardly will be the only driver featured in the third installment of the “Cars” franchise. Other fan favorites like Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Ryan Blaney also are set to be featured in the film.

“Cars 3” his theaters June 16.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images