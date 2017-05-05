Liev Schreiber, Chuck Wepner Reveal Story Behind ‘Chuck,’ Film That Opens Today

Share this:

Tweet







Many people think they know Chuck Wepner. The former heavyweight fighter was the inspiration for the “Rocky” movies after he went 15 rounds with Muhammad Ali in 1975. After Wepner shot to fame, his life changed overnight — but not necessarily for the better.

The movie “Chuck,” which premieres Friday and stars Liev Schreiber as Wepner, shares the boxer’s story as he rides the highs and lows of being in the public spotlight. It’s a tale about love, redemption, and yes, a man who was crazy enough to get in the ring with an actual bear — twice.

Schreiber and Wepner sat down with NESN.com’s Rachel Holt in New York this week to discuss the film and viewers can expect. Watch the interviews in the video player above.