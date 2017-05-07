Liverpool Can’t Capitalize On Chances In 0-0 Draw Vs. Southampton

Share this:

Liverpool endured a frustrating afternoon at Anfield as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton.

The Reds came closest to breaking the deadlock when James Milner saw a second-half penalty saved at the Kop end but couldn’t earn the rewards for their dominance as the game ended goalless.

For the fourth match in a row, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp named the same starting eleven, with Philippe Coutinho having recovered sufficiently from a dead leg sustained against Watford to keep his place.

And fittingly, given the sunny conditions, the Reds made a bright start.

Roberto Firmino’s relentless pressing presented the first good opportunity, but the Brazilian’s effort after pinching the ball was blocked before Southampton managed to scramble the ball away.

Aside from that early chance, the visitors gave little away as they stuck doggedly to their defensive task, largely restricting Liverpool to efforts from distance.

