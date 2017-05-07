Liverpool Vs. Southampton Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Liverpool will have to put history in the rearview mirror if it wishes to find success Sunday at Anfield.

The Reds go head-to-head in a Premier League matchup with Southampton, which hasn’t allowed a goal to Liverpool in three consecutive contests.

The good news for the Reds is that Philippe Continho is in the lineup after suffering a thigh injury in Monday’s win over Watford, and the Brazilian attacker will try to help his team improve on its No. 4 standing in the Premier League.

Here’s how to watch Liverpool vs. Southampton online.

When: Sunday, May 7, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

