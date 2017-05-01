Liverpool Vs. Watford Live Stream: Watch Premier League Game Online

Share this:

Liverpool must reverse its form against weak teams in order to ensure a strong end to the 2016-17 season.

The Reds will visit Watford on Monday at Vicarage Road in the Premier League between the third- and 13th-place teams in the standings. At a glance, Liverpool looks like the favorite, but the Reds are averaging 1.82 points per game this season against teams 13th or lower, while earning 2.17 points per game against top-six teams, according to The BBC.

Here’s how to watch Watford vs. Liverpool online.

When: Monday, May 1, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

