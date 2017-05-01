Liverpool’s Emre Can Scores Incredible Bicycle-Kick Goal Vs. Watford In Premier League

Share this:

Emre Can is the unlikely scorer of one of the best goals of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

The Liverpool midfielder scored a spectacular bicycle-kick goal Monday in Reds’ Premier League game against Watford. Can acrobatically volleyed Lucas Leiva’s pass into Watford’s goal to the astonishment of just about anyone watching.

nah no way emre can did this pic.twitter.com/fkbKTR6w44 — William Lou (@william_lou) May 1, 2017

Here are two other angles of Can’s goal.

Emre Can – What a goal. pic.twitter.com/M6GYPCY9Ph — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) May 1, 2017

Emre Can has just scored this. Worlds gone mad pic.twitter.com/Clsn3zAVSC — Jack Wilson (@JackWilson_5) May 1, 2017

Can, 23, is known as a defensive-minded destroyer in Liverpool’s midfield, but he has shown a knack for scoring goals this season.

5 – Emre Can has netted 5 goals this season in the Premier League, over twice as many as in his previous two campaigns combined (2). Volley. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 1, 2017

Liverpool leads Watford 1-0 in the second half on Can’s masterpiece.

