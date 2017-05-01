Liverpool’s Emre Can Scores Incredible Bicycle-Kick Goal Vs. Watford In Premier League

Emre Can is the unlikely scorer of one of the best goals of the 2017-18 Premier League season.
The Liverpool midfielder scored a spectacular bicycle-kick goal Monday in Reds’ Premier League game against Watford. Can acrobatically volleyed Lucas Leiva’s pass into Watford’s goal to the astonishment of just about anyone watching.
Here are two other angles of Can’s goal.
Can, 23, is known as a defensive-minded destroyer in Liverpool’s midfield, but he has shown a knack for scoring goals this season.
Liverpool leads Watford 1-0 in the second half on Can’s masterpiece.
Thumbnail photo via Photo via LiverpoolFC.com
Powered by WordPress.com VIP