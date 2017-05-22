Longtime MLB Umpire Joe West Has A Hilarious David Ortiz Story

Share this:

Tweet







There are many humorous stories involving David Ortiz during his time in baseball, but veteran Major League Baseball umpire Joe West has one that expands over the course of nearly two decades.

It all started in 1997, when Ortiz was played in his first major league spring training with the Minnesota Twins. West, who has a history of giving rookies a hard time, slighted Ortiz as he made his way to first base.

“I hope you play in this game a long time,” West told Ortiz, per FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal. “As long as you’re here, I won’t be the ugliest guy in the league.”

Though Ortiz isn’t one to be tight-lipped, the slugger let the comment go without a retort. That is, until 19 years later.

In Ortiz’s final game umpired by West last July, the former Boston Red Sox star revisited their first conversation with one another.

“Joe, you know I’m retiring,” Ortiz told West. “I want to tell you something.”

West was having none of it, as he was trying to go about the game and get Ortiz in the batter’s box.

“Tell me and get in the box,” West replied.

“Next year,” Ortiz said, “you’ll be the ugliest guy in the league.”

So while it took a number of years, Ortiz finally got sweet revenge on West.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images