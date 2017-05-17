Lonzo Ball Spurning Celtics For Lakers Would Cost Him More Than $2.2M

Share this:

The Ball family’s decision to go all in on the Los Angeles Lakers could prove costly.

LaVar Ball has made it pretty clear that he wants his son, UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, to stay close to home and play for the Los Angeles Lakers. And since the Lakers ended up with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery, the Balls would need the Boston Celtics to select someone else at No. 1.

That very well could happen, especially with Washington guard Markelle Fultz being regarded as the top prospect in the draft. But it still makes a lot of sense financially for the Balls to want Lonzo to go No. 1 overall.

From ESPN:

Lonzo Ball’s decision to skip a workout with the Boston Celtics, who hold the No. 1 pick, could have major financial implications. The difference on a guaranteed rookie wage scale contract between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks is $2,202,900, according to the collective bargaining agreement. The difference could be more striking if taxes are considered; California has the highest state taxes in the United States at 13.3 percent, while Massachusetts’ taxes are 5.1 percent.

That extra $2.2 million could help with, say, underwhelming sales for those $495 shoes.

