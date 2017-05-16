Luxury Car ‘Vending Machine’ In Singapore Dispenses Ferraris, McLarens

Share this:

If, for some reason, you’ve been looking for the coolest thing on planet Earth, you’re search is over.

That’s because that title now belongs to Singapore’s Autobahn Motors building, otherwise known as the “luxury car vending machine.” The 15-story building has vehicles on display in 60 slots, but they’re not just any vehicles.

This “Machine” dispenses Ferraris, Bentleys, Lamborghinis, Porsches and more, and they all can be had within two minutes for customers, who can choose the car they want from a touchscreen, Reuters reports.

The building, which reportedly opened in December, can be seen in all its glory in a video recently uploaded to sales Autobahn’s YouTube.

Talk about window shopping.

And although this monstrosity might scream excess, it apparently was designed for the exact opposite reason.

“We needed to meet our requirement of storing a lot of cars,” Autobahn Motors general manager Gary Hong told Reuters. “At the same time, we wanted to be creative and innovative.”

We’d say they succeeded on all fronts.