Magic Johnson On Celtics Winning NBA Draft Lottery: ‘I Still Hate Them’

Share this:

Tweet







The best rivalry in basketball is between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, and that feud continued off the court Tuesday night at the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery.

The Celtics were the luckier team as they won the draft lottery, earning the No. 1 pick in June’s draft. The Lakers, who would’ve been forced to give their pick to the Philadelphia 76ers if it landed outside the top three, were fortunate to get the No. 2 pick.

New Lakers president Magic Johnson was asked about his rivals winning the top pick, and he gave a predictable response.

Magic Johnson on Celtics getting top pick: "I still hate them." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) May 17, 2017

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who played against Johnson’s Lakers teams as a member of the C’s in the 1980s, didn’t think his team’s lottery triumph should be thought of as “beating” his former rival.

Danny Ainge on “beating Magic” in lotto: We didn’t beat Magic. It’s total luck. They’re picking pingpong balls. There’s no beating anybody." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 17, 2017

Getting the top pick over the Lakers certainly is a win for the Celtics, though. These teams have plenty of valuable assets to use in a trade for a superstar player, and the Celtics’ packages are a little more enticing for opposing general managers because of the No. 1 pick.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images