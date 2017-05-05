Make Sure You Watch These Eight NBA Playoff Storylines This Weekend

Share this:

The 2017 NBA playoffs are starting to get interesting.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors — the two teams many expected to reach the NBA Finals this season — continue to push forward in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, respectively, but there is plenty of drama elsewhere.

The San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets both flexed their muscles over the first two games of their series, and the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards literally have gotten physical. It all should make for exciting viewing moving forward, with this weekend being of utmost importance.

As such, The Sports Daily identified eight storylines to keep an eye on this weekend, from Cinco de Mayo through Kentucky Derby day and into Sunday.

