Man Killed By Car While Stopping To Take A Selfie On German Autobahn

Like most highways, German autobahns are environments not typically conducive to good-natured fun. Unfortunately, a situation over the weekend provided a tragic reminder of that reality.

Dean Steele, a 22-year-old from Lanarkshire, Scotland, died Saturday after being hit by a car on a German autobahn, according to FOX News World. Steele, along with two friends, was taking pictures of himself near the central crash barrier of A24 in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

Police reportedly said Steele was struck and killed instantly by an Audi A6 being driven by a 73-year-old man. Steele’s friends weren’t hurt during the incident, but they did receive treatment for shock.

The group stopped to take pictures as part of their ongoing celebration of Celtic FC’s victory over Rangers FC on Saturday, according to FNW.

“They were over to celebrate one of the guy’s birthdays,” a friend of Steele’s said, via FNW. “They had been out watching the Celtic game and had a few drinks to celebrate.”

The autobahn reportedly was closed for several hours following the incident.

Here in the United States, smartphone-related distractions on roads have become more and more common. Such distractions were one of the potential reasons cited in a report that found pedestrian death totals are the highest they’ve been in over 20 years.

