Manchester Bombing ‘United’ City’s Soccer Clubs In Europa League Final Solidarity

The difficult period Manchester, England, is experiencing has made friends out of foes.

Manchester City used Twitter on Wednesday to congratulate Manchester United for its 2-0 win over Ajax in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final. Manchester City blended the clubs’ colors in a poignant message it sent seconds after the final whistle and two days after a suicide bomber detonated a device, which killed 22 people and hospitalized at least 59 following an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

Just 3.8 miles separate Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium from Manchester United’s Old Trafford. The teams have become fierce rivals in recent years, with Manchester City supplanting Manchester United as the most powerful team in the city.

But the bombing seems to have united the city, and its teams, in both grief and healing.

Manchester United and Manchester City will compete in the Premier League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and UEFA Champions League next season. Should they face off, they’ll now do so in a greater spirit of brotherhood than ever before.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports