Manchester Bombing Victims Honored At Europa League Final With Minute Of Silence

The terrorist attack in Manchester has dampened what otherwise would be a jubilant atmosphere surrounding the 2017 UEFA Europa League final.

A minute of silence was held Wednesday at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, in honor of the victims of the Manchester bombing prior to the Europa League final. Manchester United, Ajax players and referees stood around the center circle with bowed heads, while fans at the 50,653-seat venue followed suit.

Both teams observe a moment of silence before kickoff for the victims of Monday's tragedy in Manchester. #UELfinal https://t.co/BE131YISV7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 24, 2017

Manchester United also wore black armbands during the showcase game in remembrance of the victims.

UEFA pared down its opening ceremony, cancelling a planned performance by Swedish band Axwell ^ Ingrosso out of respect.

A suicide bomber struck Monday night at Manchester Arena at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 and hospitalizing at least 59 others. Many of the victims were women and young children.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images