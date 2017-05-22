Manchester United, Ajax Trade Twitter Jokes Prior To Europa League Final

A final isn’t a final unless Twitter banter surrounds it, per unofficial rules of the 2017 soccer world.
The social media departments of Manchester United and Ajax FC had an interesting back-and-forth Monday on Twitter, just two days before their soccer will teams meet in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final.
It started when Ajax brought up the well-known fact that Manchester United has never won the UEFA Europa League (or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup) in its illustrious history. Ajax’s UEFA Cup victory in 1991-92 is just one of its eight major European trophies.
Manchester United, winner of five major European trophies, countered Ajax with some snark of their own.
Since their social-media shenanigans were in good fun, Ajax and Manchester United ended their exchange as respectful adversaries.
Time will tell whether they remain so friendly once the Europa League final kicks off.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer/USA TODAY Sports Images
