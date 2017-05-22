Manchester United, Ajax Trade Twitter Jokes Prior To Europa League Final

Share this:

A final isn’t a final unless Twitter banter surrounds it, per unofficial rules of the 2017 soccer world.

The social media departments of Manchester United and Ajax FC had an interesting back-and-forth Monday on Twitter, just two days before their soccer will teams meet in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final.

It started when Ajax brought up the well-known fact that Manchester United has never won the UEFA Europa League (or its predecessor, the UEFA Cup) in its illustrious history. Ajax’s UEFA Cup victory in 1991-92 is just one of its eight major European trophies.

Hi @ManUtd, we've heard something's missing in your Trophy Cabinet! And we would like to keep it that way! 😏#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/B1ZsVczMu9 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 22, 2017

Manchester United, winner of five major European trophies, countered Ajax with some snark of their own.

.@AFCAjax Our cabinet is already pretty full, but don’t worry – we can always make more room 😉🏆 https://t.co/zeSn22JP7w — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2017

Since their social-media shenanigans were in good fun, Ajax and Manchester United ended their exchange as respectful adversaries.

See you there – looking forward to a great game! 👍 #UELfinal https://t.co/sD9T7zvB1C — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2017

Time will tell whether they remain so friendly once the Europa League final kicks off.

