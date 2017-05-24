Manchester United Rumors: Antoine Griezmann Rates Odds Of Transfer To Old Trafford

Share this:

Now that Manchester United has secured UEFA Champions League qualification for next season after beating Ajax in the Europa League Final on Wednesday, the transfer rumors surrounding Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann are sure to ramp up.

Griezmann recently was asked on French television to rate the likelihood of him going to Manchester United during the summer transfer window, and on a scale of 1 to 10 he said “six.”

As you can imagine, this excited United fans quite a bit.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic suffering a season-ending knee injury, in addition to the fact he’s 35 years old, leaves the Red Devils in need of reinforcements at forward. Griezmann has been one of the best goal scorers in Europe over the last few seasons.

Griezmann has become a fixture of the French national team and Atletico Madrid. Atletico won La Liga (Spanish first division) in 2013-14, but it’s the only season of Griezmann’s tenure that the club has finished ahead of Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid in the league standings. Atletico also advanced to the final of the Champions League in 2013-14 and 2015-16 but lost to rivals Real Madrid each time.

Griezmann, judging by the quote below from Bleacher Report, appears to be more concerned with winning titles than individual accomplishments at this stage of his career.

Is this the end for Antoine Griezmann at Atletico Madrid? pic.twitter.com/yGBIurQNrH — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 23, 2017

United likely won’t be the only team interested in Griezmann if Atletico decides to sell him over the summer, but the Manchester club does have a need for an attacking player with his skill set.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports Images