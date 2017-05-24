Manchester United Vs. Ajax Live: Europa League Final Score, Highlights, Analysis

Share this:

Tweet







First minute, 0-0: Manchester United’s Paul Pogba half-volleys a shot wide in an early attempt at the Ajax goal.

Kickoff: The moment of silence was observed impeccably, and the 2017 Europa League final is under way.

Pregame: The Europa League final is expected to be a contrast in styles — Ajax playing an expansive and inventive game, with Manchester United opting for a conservative and pragmatic approach — and also a contest between youth and experience.

.@AFCAjax_EN

Ave. age of starting XI – 22

7 players aged 23 or under@ManUtd

Ave. age of starting XI – 27

10 players aged 24 or over#MUFC pic.twitter.com/cBNyrbUdiE — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 24, 2017

Win or lose, Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt already has set a record in this game.

Keep calm. Age is just a number. 👊 Youngest player to ever play a European final!#UELfinal #ajaman pic.twitter.com/fymtleXqmT — AFC Ajax (English) (@AFCAjax_EN) May 24, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has surprised many with his center-back pairing. With Eric Bailly suspended, Daley Blind, an Ajax academy product, will partner with Chris Smalling. Phil Jones must settle for a place on the bench.

2:15 p.m.: Here are the lineups and expected formations:

TEAMS: Here are the lineups for the #UELfinal… pic.twitter.com/HOARIjFihh — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 24, 2017

Manchester United

Will this XI deliver Man United's 1st ever Europa League title and get them back in the Champions League? #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/fdZbJ84SBE — FS1 (@FS1) May 24, 2017

Ajax

Can Ajax win their 1st major European title in 22 years? This is the lineup that will try to get it done. #UELfinal pic.twitter.com/QEi6mJhX0M — FS1 (@FS1) May 24, 2017

2 p.m. ET: Manchester United and Ajax are gunning for modern-day European glory.

The storied clubs will meet Tuesday at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final. The winner will earn the prestigious trophy and, more importantly, a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.

The prize that awaits the #UELfinal winners… 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0gAlKjFULQ — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 24, 2017

The Europa League final comes two days after the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena in which a suicide bomber killed 22 and hospitalized at least 59 following an Ariana Grande concert. Manchester United will wear black armbands, and the teams will observe a minute’s silence prior to kickoff.

Afterward, Manchester United will pursue its twin missions: to make Manchester smile again, as it heals from the concert bombing, and to win the only major European trophy it has never claimed

Join us right here for all the action from Friends Arena.

The Friends Arena is ready for tonight's #UELfinal. pic.twitter.com/uiGwlwilv2 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 24, 2017

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports