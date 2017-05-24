Manchester United Vs. Ajax Live: Europa League Final Score, Highlights, Analysis

First minute, 0-0: Manchester United’s Paul Pogba half-volleys a shot wide in an early attempt at the Ajax goal.
Kickoff: The moment of silence was observed impeccably, and the 2017 Europa League final is under way.
Pregame: The Europa League final is expected to be a contrast in styles — Ajax playing an expansive and inventive game, with Manchester United opting for a conservative and pragmatic approach — and also a contest between youth and experience.
Win or lose, Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt already has set a record in this game.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has surprised many with his center-back pairing. With Eric Bailly suspended, Daley Blind, an Ajax academy product, will partner with Chris Smalling. Phil Jones must settle for a place on the bench.
2:15 p.m.: Here are the lineups and expected formations:
Manchester United
Ajax
2 p.m. ET: Manchester United and Ajax are gunning for modern-day European glory.
The storied clubs will meet Tuesday at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, in the 2017 UEFA Europa League final. The winner will earn the prestigious trophy and, more importantly, a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage.
The Europa League final comes two days after the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena in which a suicide bomber killed 22 and hospitalized at least 59 following an Ariana Grande concert. Manchester United will wear black armbands, and the teams will observe a minute’s silence prior to kickoff.
Afterward, Manchester United will pursue its twin missions: to make Manchester smile again, as it heals from the concert bombing, and to win the only major European trophy it has never claimed
Join us right here for all the action from Friends Arena.
