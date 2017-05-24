Manchester United Vs. Ajax Live Stream: Watch Europa League Final Online

Share this:

Tweet







Manchester United’s last outing of the 2016-17 season will be more than a game.

The Red Devils will meet Ajax on Wednesday at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden in the 2017 Europa League final. The game offers the teams a chance to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage with a victory.

Manchester United has never won the Europa League (or its forerunner the UEFA Cup) and seeks to complete its own set of European silverware.

Ajax is playing in its first European final since 1995.

10 – Tonight's @EuropaLeague final is Ajax's tenth final in a UEFA club competition. Giants. pic.twitter.com/na4JeoneLk — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) May 24, 2017

The teams also will be playing with heartache, as Manchester mourns victims of Monday’s terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. There will be a moment of silence before kickoff, and the Red Devils then will attempt to make Manchester smile for the ensuing 90-plus minutes.

Here’s how to watch Manchester United vs. Ajax online.

When: Wednesday, May 24, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOXSoccer2Go

Thumbnail photo via Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports