Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox lost 8-3 to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night after a difficult season debut on the mound for Boston’s Kyle Kendrick.

Kendrick only lasted four innings and gave up six earned runs in the loss, including a three-run home run by Orioles third baseman Manny Machado.

After the game, Machado and Kendrick talked about the home run, and you can hear what they said in the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.