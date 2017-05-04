Marcell Ozuna Hits Home Run So High It Drills Rays’ 2011 Wild Card Banner

Share this:

A 468-foot home run is impressive in its own right, but Marcell Ozuna went above and beyond. Literally.

The Miami Marlins were scoreless in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Park on Wednesday when Ozuna came to the plate with one out. And the Marlins left fielder promptly blasted a solo shot off Rays starter Blake Snell to left field for his longest home run of the Statcast era.

But it also soared so high that it hit the Rays’ 2011 American League wild card banner.

Aim for the back wall, right? Marcell Ozuna smashes a 468-foot blast, his longest HR of the #Statcast era. https://t.co/GB1y3tcsc0 pic.twitter.com/G76hOUDbzv — #Statcast (@statcast) May 4, 2017

Snell gave up another run and ended his day with six hits, three walks and nine strikeouts over five innings. The Rays’ bullpen blew it, though, and Miami went home with a 10-6 win.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images