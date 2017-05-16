Marcus Smart Comes Up With Huge Block For Celtics Late In First Half

Share this:

The Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards were locked in a close contest at halftime of their Game 7 matchup Monday night, so just one play could make all the difference in this Eastern Conference semifinal series.

And Marcus Smart’s block near the end of the first half might be one of those plays.

The Celtics guard is known for his hustle and defensive play, and he displayed both skills when he blocked an Otto Porter Jr. shot with roughly 30 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

Marcus Smart wants Game 7. pic.twitter.com/Gf62Cz5J4I — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 16, 2017

What. A. Block.

The Wizards led 55-53 at the half at TD Garden.

