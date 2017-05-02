Marcus Smart Is Turning His Jimmy Butler Beef Into An Awesome T-Shirt

Share this:

Marcus Smart plays with a permanent chip on his shoulder, and now you can wear that chip on a T-shirt.

The combative Boston Celtics guard was at it again during his team’s first-round NBA playoff series against the Bulls, getting into an altercation with Chicago star Jimmy Butler in Game 4 that spilled over off the court when Butler called Smart out for “acting tough.”

Smart fired back a day later, letting Butler know he is, in fact, “about that life,” and that “it ain’t hard to find me.”

On Tuesday, Smart revealed he’d turned that second comment into a catchphrase.

Had a little fun makin this shirt. Click the link&buy 1! EVERY dollar raised goes to my YounGameChanger foundation!! https://t.co/CKMS44FdF5 pic.twitter.com/G4HQuMZE7L — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) May 2, 2017

Smart is offering a full line of T-shirts, tanks and hoodies in both black and gray with “It Ain’t Hard To Find Me” written on the front. But act fast: The clever merchandise only is available for two weeks.

This is a pretty awesome idea by Smart, as all proceeds from the swag will go directly to his YounGameChanger Foundation, which is very active in the Boston community and aims to “provide families with seriously and chronically ill children with encouragement and life-changing experiences.”

Smart and the Celtics battle the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series after taking Game 1 at TD Garden.

