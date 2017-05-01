Marcus Smart Pulled Himself During Fourth Quarter Of Celtics’ Win Vs. Wizards

Share this:

Tweet







Marcus Smart will be a key player for the Boston Celtics in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Washington Wizards — if he allows himself to stay on the court.

The Celtics defeated the Wizards during Game 1 of their best-of-seven series Sunday, but Smart pulled himself from the game during the fourth quarter after his mistakes led to a Washington rally, according to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

“I just decided to take myself out. Things were going wrong and I was making a couple mistakes,” Smart said, per Forsberg. “Everyone else was playing good, so I decided to take myself out and let those guys keep going, and really calm myself down and get ready to go back into the game to finish the game.”

Smart played a pivotal role during the C’s comeback from an early 17-point deficit. He scored six points, dished out three assists, pulled down three rebounds, blocked three shots and was a plus-12 in 31 minutes on the court.

But the hard-nosed guard had a rough stretch during the opening minutes of the fourth quarter. Smart committed two fouls and two turnovers in the opening two minutes of the quarter and was subbed out for Isaiah Thomas.

He would re-enter the game less than a minute later, but after fouling Bojan Bogdanovic on a 3-point shot, Smart elected to take himself out of the game in favor of Terry Rozier.

“Some people probably think it was a little selfish of me. They’d think I was really mad at myself. But it really wasn’t,” Smart said. ” I just felt like, at that moment, we were up and my plays with the two turnovers back-to-back and the two fouls, fouling a 3-point shooter — something we all know you’re not supposed to do, especially then he gets the and-1 that gets them rhythm and they keep going — I just felt like at that time for me and my team I wasn’t really doing anything to help.

“The turnovers and the silly fouls, I know I can’t make those mistakes. I just wanted to take myself out, get myself together, and cheer my team on. Those dudes were rolling and keeping me going. I didn’t want to mess up the groove. I just really re-gathered myself and got ready for when Brad called me back in.”

The Celtics and Wizards will play Game 2 at TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images