Mariners Honor Chris Cornell With Safeco Field Tribute To Seattle Native

Chris Cornell might be gone from this world, but the Seattle Mariners remember him fondly.
The Mariners held a pregame tribute to the Seattle-born singer Thursday at Safeco Field prior to their game against the Chicago White Sox. Seattle followed its afternoon Twitter salute with a moment of silence and video-board tribute to the former Soundgarden and Audioslave lead singer.
Cornell committed suicide Wednesday in his Detroit hotel room. He was 52 years old.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
