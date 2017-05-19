MLB

Mariners Honor Chris Cornell With Safeco Field Tribute To Seattle Native

by on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 10:12AM
1,532

Chris Cornell might be gone from this world, but the Seattle Mariners remember him fondly.

The Mariners held a pregame tribute to the Seattle-born singer Thursday at Safeco Field prior to their game against the Chicago White Sox. Seattle followed its afternoon Twitter salute with a moment of silence and video-board tribute to the former Soundgarden and Audioslave lead singer.

Cornell committed suicide Wednesday in his Detroit hotel room. He was 52 years old.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN