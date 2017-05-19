Mariners Honor Chris Cornell With Safeco Field Tribute To Seattle Native

Share this:

Chris Cornell might be gone from this world, but the Seattle Mariners remember him fondly.

The Mariners held a pregame tribute to the Seattle-born singer Thursday at Safeco Field prior to their game against the Chicago White Sox. Seattle followed its afternoon Twitter salute with a moment of silence and video-board tribute to the former Soundgarden and Audioslave lead singer.

Seattle lost a legend. Rest in peace, Chris Cornell. We will honor him tonight at @SafecoField with a moment of silence pregame. pic.twitter.com/t1t0BoG0PL — Mariners (@Mariners) May 18, 2017

Pregame tribute here for Chris Cornell, one of four frontmen who brought Seattle’s sound to the national stage during the 1980s and 90s. pic.twitter.com/7bNbk9mNQC — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 19, 2017

Cornell committed suicide Wednesday in his Detroit hotel room. He was 52 years old.

